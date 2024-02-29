O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,049 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Loews by 2.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Loews by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $75.06 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.