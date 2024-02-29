O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,566.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,458.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,412.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,598.25.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

