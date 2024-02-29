O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $316.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

