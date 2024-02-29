O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dillard’s by 352.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $417.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.57 and its 200-day moving average is $355.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $447.35.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

