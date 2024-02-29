O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

