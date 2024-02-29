O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 42,558 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,558 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

América Móvil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

