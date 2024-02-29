Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24 to $2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.495 billion to $2.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.290 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Okta stock traded up $18.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.90. 7,886,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after buying an additional 438,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,050,000 after buying an additional 959,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

