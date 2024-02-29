Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Buy by Westpark Capital

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.37% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.94. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,794,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,050,000 after purchasing an additional 959,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

