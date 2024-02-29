Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 86,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 74,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
