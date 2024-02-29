Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 86,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 74,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

About Oncolytics Biotech

The company has a market capitalization of C$110.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

