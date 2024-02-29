ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of ONEOK worth $64,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $75.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.