ONUS Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. ONUS has a total market cap of $42.12 million and $100,968.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONUS has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.43204122 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $125,112.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

