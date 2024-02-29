OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
OppFi Stock Up 1.8 %
OppFi stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 47,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. OppFi has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $375.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
