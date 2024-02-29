Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $133.63 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $133.63 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13661823 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $17,035,261.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

