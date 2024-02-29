Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.
Orla Mining Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE:OLA opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.76.
Insider Transactions at Orla Mining
In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
