Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Ovintiv has raised its dividend by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

