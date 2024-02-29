Pambili Natural Resources (CVE:PNN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Pambili Natural Resources Co. (CVE:PNN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pambili Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$908,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.43.

About Pambili Natural Resources

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It operates Happy Valley gold mine in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Pennine Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Pambili Natural Resources Corporation in June 2022.

