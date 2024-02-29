Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

PAAS stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 869,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 52,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,927,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 549,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,364 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.