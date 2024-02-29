Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $351.34 million, a P/E ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,580. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

