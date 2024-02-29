Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

