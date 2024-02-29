Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Up 9.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 911,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.80. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 253,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.