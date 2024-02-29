Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.
