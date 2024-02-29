Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

