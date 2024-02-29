Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $2.65 EPS.

Perrigo stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,090.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

