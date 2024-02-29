Piper Sandler Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EB. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:EB opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after buying an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 1,259,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

