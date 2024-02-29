Piper Sandler Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Underweight

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of CF opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

