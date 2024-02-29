Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.19. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,564,000 after purchasing an additional 434,429 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,406,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

