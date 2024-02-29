Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

PLRX opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $995.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,526.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,044.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,406,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 914,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

