Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $4.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Plug Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

