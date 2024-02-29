Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.38. 23,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

