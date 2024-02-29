PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNM

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.