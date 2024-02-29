PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

PodcastOne stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74. PodcastOne has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in PodcastOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PodcastOne during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PodcastOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

