Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$11.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.46. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.62 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 94.19%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

