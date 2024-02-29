Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $15.93. Portillo’s shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 409,544 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,701,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 514,762 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after buying an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,032,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

