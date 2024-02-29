Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after buying an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,763,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

