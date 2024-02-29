PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

