Primoris Services Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Primoris Services Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 246,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 561,593 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

