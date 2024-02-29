Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Up 4.5 %

PRIM opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

