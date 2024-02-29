Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

