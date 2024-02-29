ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRA. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,011. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $635.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

