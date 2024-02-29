Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $4,821,679.40 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 65,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $4,821,679.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,295,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

PCOR opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $78.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,302,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,186,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

