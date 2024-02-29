Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,740,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $108.65. The company had a trading volume of 209,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,051. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

