Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Puyi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Puyi has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Get Puyi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.