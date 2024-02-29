Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ryan Specialty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,041,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 214,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,090,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

