Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Issued By Zacks Research

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Intertechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

