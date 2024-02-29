Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Zacks Research

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.36 and its 200 day moving average is $278.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

