Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

BTO opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.09. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

