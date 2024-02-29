Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.