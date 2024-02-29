Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Cut by Raymond James

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.04. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$23.46.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

