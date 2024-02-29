Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Boosted by William Blair

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,038.75 and a beta of 0.76. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.96.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,587 shares of company stock worth $4,073,941. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

