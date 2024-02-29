Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.2 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.23. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $17,133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.