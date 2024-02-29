Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

